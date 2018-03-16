Have you seen this boy? County police asking for help finding runaway

16-year-old Blaine O’Brien left his home on March 14. He is about 5’9 and was last seen wearing a black hat with the "Punisher" logo, blue jacket, and dark jeans.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing boy.

16-year-old Blaine O’Brien ran away from his home in the 2700 block of Chalet Drive on Wednesday and hasn’t been seen since.

O’Brien is about 5'9", and last seen wearing a black hat with the "Punisher" logo, blue jacket, and dark jeans.

Anyone with information should call the St. Louis County Police Department.