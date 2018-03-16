St. Louis company begging for street repairs as workers cars continue to be damaged

Angelrodt Street, which intersects with Hall right at Heintz’s location, is badly torn up. (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The president of a St. Louis manufacturing plant is pleading for help on behalf of his workers.

Lee Sir says he has been trying for years to get the city to take care of a problem that is leading to expensive repairs for cars; damage he says could be prevented if the city would just fix the streets.

Heintz Steel and Manufacturing sits in the industrial area along Hall Street right by the riverfront. Angelrodt Street, which intersects with Hall right at Heintz’s location, is badly torn up.

Workers have to drive it every day to get to the plant.

“We've been trying to get this fixed for at least seven or eight years,” Sir said.

Over the years the city has fixed some potholes, but Sir says that's only a Band-Aid, and the damaged road has taken a toll.

Some employees have lost parts of their cars, A frames and that kind of thing,” Sir said. “We're just tired of it.”

The frustration has only grown over the years.

“It isn't that much to request, just to have a street you can drive without tearing your equipment up,” he said.

St. Louis Commissioner of Streets Kent Flake knows the problem, but the cost of repairs is prohibitive.

“A lot of the roads east of Broadway are in tattered shape, they could be in a lot better shape,” Flake said.

But St Louis is a cash-strapped city. Each year each alderman has about $340,000 to use for capital improvements which would include not only street repairs but sidewalks, parks, lighting. And the city has about 1,100 miles of roadways.

“The problem is limited money goes only a short distance,” Flake said.

The street department works in conjunction with aldermen and while aldermen can put in requests the street department can also make recommendations for paving. Being at the end of the road in a heavily-industrialized area hasn't helped Sir's cause.

“With limited funds this is what we do, we put Band-Aids on it, make it as reasonably safe as we can,” Flake said.

Flake he said he would check out the roadway for himself, and went Friday afternoon. After seeing the condition of the street, he said he will have a crew there Monday morning to do pothole repair. He will also put this stretch of road on the list of roads recommended for repaving this year.