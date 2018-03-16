Zoo looking for Frogwatchers

The Saint Louis Zoo is looking for volunteers to become Frogwatchers.

FrogWatch USA is a citizen science monitoring program that has been around since 1998.

Volunteers learn to identify local frogs and toads by the noise they make. The idea is to figure out which amphibians are in your area and when they can be heard calling. Volunteers collect and submit their observations. That data shows not only what kinds of frogs are living where, but also the shifts in their breeding season.

If you want to volunteer, you don't need to be an expert, just have an interest in frogs and toads, participate in the free training and commit to monitoring a wetland site on multiple evenings throughout the breeding season

There are two training sessions later this month at Shaw Nature Reserve. Pre-registration is required.

March 21

6:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Shaw Nature Reserve

307 Pinetum Loop Rd, Gray Summit, MO 63039

Call Rachel Weller (rachel.weller@mobot.org or 314-577-9526) to register.

March 28

6:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Shaw Nature Reserve

307 Pinetum Loop Rd, Gray Summit, MO 63039

Call Rachel Weller (rachel.weller@mobot.org or 314-577-9526) to register.

