Body found in submerged car amid search for woman

The car of a missing Florissant woman was found submerged with remains inside in the Mississippi River in Lincoln County Friday.

Police said someone who owns an underwater sonar company located the car and then called the police.

A dive team was called in and it found a body in the passenger seat.

Authorities said the car is registered to Barbara Higgins, who is missing out of Florissant.

