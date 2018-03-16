Amid statutory rape arrest, police search for more victims

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis man is facing charges of statutory rape and sodomy, and detectives are asking for any additional victims to come forward.

On March 7, police arrested 49-year-old Brian Howard, after reports of sexual abuse. Howard, who lives in the 8400 block of Olaf Drive, is now being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond while he awaits trial for the charges.

Anyone who believes they may be a victim of abuse by Howard are urged to contact the SLMPD’s Sex Crimes/Child Abuse Division at 314-444-5358.