Daycare worker accused of scalding toddler with hot water charged

Images of the second degree burns Raven received after taking a hot bath at a Belleville Daycare (Credit: Marquita Hunter)

Shaquetta Williams is charged with Reckless Conduct Causing Great Bodily Harm in connection to the March 12, 2018 incident where a 23 month old child was burned by hot water (Credit: Belleville Police Department)

A woman is facing charges for allegedly burning a toddler with hot water at a daycare center in Belleville.

Shiquetta Williams is charged with reckless conduct causing great bodily harm. Williams is accused of burning a toddler in a bathtub full of hot water at Kolor Wheel on Monday night.

Raven’s mother, Marquita Hunter said her daughter suffered severe burns on her backside down and down her leg.

Hunter said Raven had surgery performed in St. Louis and will have another one performed soon in Cincinnati.

Hunter also said that Williams called to apologize but that she has not accepted the apology.

Kolor Wheel was under investigation over previous allegations of neglect. The incident involving Raven is also under investigation by state authorities.

The owner of the daycare center voluntarily closed the facility earlier this week.

