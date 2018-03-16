1 dead in St. Louis County head-on crash

ST. LOUIS -- One person was killed and another injured in a head-on crash Friday morning in St. Louis County.

Police said a car driven by Brittany Cole, 25, of Arnold, was heading southbound on Tesson Ferry Road when it crossed the center line and struck another car head-on.

Cole was rushed to a local hospital, where she died. The driver of the other car, a 60-year-old woman, was transported to a hospital with moderate injuries.

The accident happened at 8:45 a.m. Friday near the Tesson Ferry's intersection with Suson Hills Drive.