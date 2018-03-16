Bus with children on board rear-ended by car in Arnold

Authorities said the driver of a car was injured after the vehicle rear-ended a school bus in Arnold.

The accident happened in the 4100 block of Jeff Co Boulevard sometime around 3:15 p.m.

Firefighters said there were elementary students on board, but none were injured

The extent of the injury to the driver of the car is unknown.

Both the car and bus suffered damage.

