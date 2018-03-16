St. Louis-bound United flight diverted after pet mistakenly loaded onto plane

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A United Airlines flight heading to St. Louis on Thursday was diverted after a pet was mistakenly loaded on the flight.

United flight 3996 from Newark to St. Louis was diverted to Akron, Ohio to drop off the pet. United said the dog was successfully reunited with its owner.

This is the third time in a week United Airlines has been in the news. On Tuesday, we reported a puppy died on a United flight after the owner was told to put it in an overhead bin. Then, yesterday, a family was reunited with their dog after the airline mistakenly flew it to Japan.

United said they provided compensation to all customers on board the St. Louis-bound flight.