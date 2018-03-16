SLUH band spontaneously plays for the pope

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A group of 45 band students from a Jesuit high school in St. Louis didn't know they'd get a spontaneous visit from Pope Francis when they recently performed in the Vatican.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the St. Louis University High School students have been on a musical trip in Italy. The band was excited to perform Wednesday before thousands in St. Peter's Square, when a Swiss Guard motioned them over to the steps of St. Peter's Basilica.

The band played "O Sacred Head Now Wounded" as the 266th head of the Roman Catholic Church entered the area. Pope Francis listened to the band and then met with students and chaperones, even posing for some selfies.

Band Director Jeff Pottinger says students will likely share the story for years.

