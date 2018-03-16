St. Louis man accused of raping family member in St. Charles County

Cornelius Page, 32, was charged with 2 counts of statutory rape & 4 counts of statutory sodomy (Credit; O'Fallon, Mo. Police)

O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A 32-year-old man is accused of raping a family member under the age of 14 in St. Charles County.

Cornelius Page, of St. Louis, was charged with two counts of statutory rape and four counts of statutory sodomy in the alleged sexual assault, which reportedly took place on Downing Street in O’Fallon, Missouri.

Page’s bond was set at $100,000.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved