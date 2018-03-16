Former volunteer treasurer accused of stealing thousands from band

A former volunteer treasurer for the Marquette Band Boosters is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the band’s bank account.

Court documents state Anna Munson made numerous withdrawals from the Bank Boosters bank account from April 4, 2015 through August 12, 2016 at multiple ATMs in St. Louis County. When another treasurer took over the duties in September 2016, it was discovered that withdrawals dated back to at least Oct. 2014.

The boosters group did have one other treasurer serving at the time but in September 2014 the band director allowed her to be the sole treasurer of the group.

An investigation by Marquette High school and Rockwood School District officials discovered that between April 4, 2015 and August 12, 2016, Munson took at least $17,500 from the ATMs, which there were no receipts and other documentation kept with the organization’s files. One check was also written for $1,000 to herself during that time.

The investigation revealed numerous purchases were made with the credit/debit card linked to the account which did not appear to be legitimate purchases on behalf of the organization.

Munson did not respond to attempts by the new treasurer, the Marquette High principal, and other band booster officials to discuss the disputed transactions.

St. Louis County Police say Munson claimed multiple people were responsible for handling the account but declined to make any further statements.

