$17 pet adoptions this weekend in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, the St. Louis County Pet Adoption Center will have $17 adoptions this weekend.

Between Friday and Sunday all adoptions will be only $17. The special price includes spaying/neutering, age-appropriate shots, rabies tag and a microchip.

The center is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on the weekends from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Anyone with questions about the adoptions can call the center at 314-615-0650.

