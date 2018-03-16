Police find decomposed human remains in basement of North City home

St. Louis police are investigating a "suspicious death" in which they found decomposed human remains the basement of a North City home.

The remains were found Thursday in the basement of a home in the 4200 block of San Francisco Ave.

Officers received a "call for help" to the home around 5:45 p.m. and discovered the human remains.

Police said the remains were in an "extensive state of decomposition" and they could not yet identify the victim.

The Medical Examiner's Office will be conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The Homicide Division is continuing the investigation, which will be handled as a "suspicious death" pending the autopsy. Suspects are unknown.

If you have any information, please call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.