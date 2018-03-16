Walmart, Tyson Foods partner to donate 10,000 pounds of food to local foodbank

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis Area Foodbank will receive a large donation thanks to Walmart and Tyson Foods.

The two companies teamed up to donate 10,000 pounds of food to the local foodbank as part of a partnership with Feeding America. The donation, which will take place Friday afternoon, was triggered by the sales of Tyson products are regional Walmarts during the holiday season.

The St. Louis Area Foodbank, which is located in Bridgeton, serves 26 counties throughout in eastern Missouri and southwestern Illinois.

