Boy missing for year may be heading to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for assistance from the public to help locate a child who has been missing for over a year.

Johnathan Reeves, 11, went missing in March 2017. It is believed he may be with his mother, 29-year-old Candace Hernton.

Johnathan was last seen in South Bend, Indiana. The center said the two may still be in the local area or they may attempt to travel to Minneapolis, Minnesota or St. Louis, Missouri.

Johnathan may use the alias last name Hernton. The boy is 5’0” and weighs about 100 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

His mother is about 5’1” and weighs approximately 172 pounds.

Anyone with information about Johnathan is asked to contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or the Saint Joseph County Police Department at 1-574-235-9201.

For more information, visit the NCMEC website.

