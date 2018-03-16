Peek Inside: Bellerive Country Club home allows buyer to live on PGA Championship grounds

TOWN & COUNTRY (KMOV.com) – If you’re a golf fan in the market for a house then this Town & Country home is the perfect fit.

10 Bellerive Country Club is located on the Bellerive Country Club Grounds, which will play host the PGA Championship later this year.

The $849,000 home is located on a 1.3-acre lot and has five bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths. It has gorgeous gardens, a large master suite with windows overlooking the private yard and over 3,500-square feet of living space.

The home was built in 1960 and is located in the Parkway C-2 School District.

Click here to view the complete listing.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved