Maryland Heights Police searching for suspected drunk driver

Police are searching for the driver who led them on a chase through several communities overnight.

Maryland Heights Police say they attempted to pull over a suspected drunk driver but he sped away.

The chase continued through St. Ann and into St. Louis City. St. Ann Police used a tracking device to find the car at Ohio and Osage in south St. Louis but the driver ran off.

