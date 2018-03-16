Glen Carbon tragedy 1 year later: Neighbors want burned home demolished

One year ago, on March 16, 2017, seven children were left with almost nothing after their mother killed their father and set the house on fire, according to police.

The bizarre deaths in Glen Carbon shook the community, and the remnants of that dark day are still visible today with the burned structure still standing. There is still crime scene tape wrapped around the trees and mailbox. The burned home is boarded up and the Village of Glen Carbon has deemed it too dangerous to live in.

Going back to the early morning a year ago, it all started with a house fire on Dogwood Lane in Glen Carbon, where Justin and Christy Campbell lived with their seven children. The Glen Carbon fire chief told News 4 the wife shot and killed her husband inside the home, set the home on fire and then grabbed her youngest child, a newborn, and drove off. The six other children escaped the burning home and survived.

Not much later that morning, over in Highland, the fire department responded to a submerged car in Silver Lake. In the vehicle, they found the 3-month-old, whom responders were able to resuscitate. Hours later, the body of Christy Campbell was found about 400 feet away.

Read: Neighbor's surveillance camera captures scene outside Glen Carbon home

Neighbors told News 4 they are concerned the home where the fatal shooting happened has not been demolished a year after the incident.

Orlanda Dickey lives next door to the Campbell’s former home. He calls the structure an ‘eyesore’ and says seeing it daily is a reminder of what happened.

“There has been no one from the city over here trying to do anything about this eyesore over here,” said Dickey, “So I just have to live by it and every time I back out of my driveway and go up the road and look over at it and it’s just a terrible situation.”

Dickey has reached out to Glen Carbon administration several times to see if something can be done about the property.

“I went down to City Hall and asked them about it and all they would tell me, ‘it’s in the works,’ and it’s been over a year now and nothing has been done and now there’s all kind of varmints in the house possums, raccoons, black crows, rats, you name it, they’re all in there,” he said.

Read: Walmart employees wrapped kids in blankets, tried to comfort them after fire

News 4 took these concerns to Village Administrator Jamie Bowden. He said they have been taking diligent steps the past year to get the structure demolished, but it’s been stuck in court as they battle it out with attorneys representing the mortgage companies that have ownership of the property. The Village Administration is still waiting for a settlement, but the land has been turned over to Madison County.

A demolition date has not been decided on, but Bowden said he is expecting it to be determined soon.

Bowden said if neighbors suspect suspicious behavior surrounding the structure, they are encouraged to call Glen Carbon Police.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved