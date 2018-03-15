Schnucks issues recall of ground beef sold at 1 location

Schnucks has issued a recall for fresh ground beef purchased at its Mid Rivers location.

The chain is voluntarily recalling fresh ground beef purchased at the store on Wednesday between 9:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m.

The store says the recall was initiated when a piece of meat packaging was discovered in the meat grinder during cleaning.

Anyone who purchased the recalled meat can return it to the store for a full refund or exchange.

The chain recently issued a recall for ground beef bought at three other stores.

