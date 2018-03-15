Group works to restore parts of historic Clemens House damaged b - KMOV.com

Group works to restore parts of historic Clemens House damaged by fire

A handful of St. Louis residents are working to restore a piece of north St. Louis history damaged in a massive fire almost a year ago.

The fire destroyed much of the Clemens House located on Cass Ave. last July.

The home was originally owned by James Clemens Jr., Mark Twain’s Uncle.

 “The love story to me is the fascinating thing,” said Jim Meiners.

Meiners is referring to Clemens request to use an imprint of his late wife’s face as a part of the decor on the 25 windows along the house.

Meiners considers archeology a hobby and asked to preserve whatever items he could before the home was demolished.

He ended up with thousands of tons worth of cast iron, original bricks, a foundation stone as well as more than a handful of the windows with the clay mold of the late Eliza Mullanphy’s face.

He and a handful of other volunteers are working to preserve as much as they can to eventually put it on display.

Meiners hopes to have a display at the City Museum.

“It’s going to be a room with corners,” he said “ Just like it was in the house with windows and doorways.”

The group set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise $30,000.

Meiners hopes to have the display ready by this summer, hoping to have a place to showcase it.

“The story needs to be told,” he said, “so that’s what I’m all about.”

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

