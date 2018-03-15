St. Charles County volunteers work to support and protect firefighters

While firefighters in St. Charles County are working to protect you, volunteers are working to support them. That’s the goal of the Community Assistance Program Rehab 95 organization. Credit: KMOV

While firefighters in St. Charles County are working to protect you, volunteers are working to support them. That’s the goal of the Community Assistance Program Rehab 95 organization.

Mark Runge retired from Central County Fire and Rescue a few years ago, but he couldn’t just sit back and do nothing, so he organized volunteers to create a support team to help.

“Taking care of them is primary so they can do their jobs effetely, seeing the gap of rapid response for these things, we’re able to fill that gap by utilizing our volunteers and keep them up and running,” said Runge.

When a fire call goes out, they get the dispatch. They grab their truck and head to the fire. They’re stocked with ice water, Gatorade, snacks and coffee, anything firefighters might need to refuel.

“It helps them perform their job better,” said Runge.

It’s similar to what the Red Cross does.

Cindy Ericson, the CEO for Red Cross St. Louis, says they still provide services for fire departments in St. Charles County when they are called. It’s their standard to be on scene to help within two hours. It can vary depending on how far away the fire is, but sometimes they can be there in 15 minutes.

Runge says they work hand in hand in with the Red Cross.

Kathy Beasley volunteers with the Rehab 95 because both her husband and son work as firefighters for Central County Fire. It’s her way of knowing they and all the first responders are always safe.

“There’s many times when the tones fall and its right at dinner and no one’s eaten and they’re on a scene for several hours, so we’re there to help support them,” said Beasley. “That’s what they do for us as a community so we want to be there for them.

The organization is run solely by volunteers and with donations.