4 accused of killing witness to stop indictment in fatal shooting

Prosecutors say jailhouse phone conversations helped lead them to four suspects accused of killing a teen as he waited for the bus.

Keith Graham, 20, Terez Cook, Jr. 18, Devion Gordon, 22, and William Person, Jr., 21, are charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and conspiracy first-degree murder.

Prosecutors say James Scales, 17 and Dwayne Clanton were walking down an alley on December 26, 2016 when they were confronted by Graham, an acquaintance. Graham then shot and killed Clanton, authorities say.

Authorities say Scales identified Graham as the shooter before Graham was arrested and charged.

While being held at the St. Louis Justice Center, Graham called his brothers Pearson and Cook, and friend Gordon, asking them to help get him out of jail. Authorities say all four discussed killing Scales to stop Graham from being indicted.

Scales was killed while waiting for the bus around 6:20 a.m. on September 5. Police believe one of the guns used in the murder was used to fire shots at Scales’ home in February 2017.

The day Scales was shot, prosecutors say Graham spoke to a female on the phone who informed him that Scales had been shot in the head several times.

Prosecutors said Graham tried to call Pearson and Cook several times on the day of the shooting but they didn’t answer. Graham then called Gordon, who told him that Cook and Pearson chose not to answer because they did not want to say anything incriminating.

Gordon also told Graham “come on home man.”

Authorities said the day after the shooting, Graham's mother told him over the phone that Pearson’s car was spotted near where Scales was shot. Cell phone site data also showed Pearson and Cook were near the murder scene when the shooting occurred.

