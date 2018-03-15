9-year-old girl being called a hero after helping to save mother during emergency

Hannah Shivers, 9, and her mother were driving on Highway 141 when the girl's mother suffered a stroke Monday evening, according to family members. The mother was able to pull onto Ridge Drive and stop but Hannah had to help steer the car out of the roadway and put it in park.

Hannah told News 4 she thought her mother's phone was dead so she decided to run to a nearby Applebee's restaurant to get help. But her mother was acting confused and she worried her mother might drive off and be injured in a crash. So she said she pulled the car keys out of the ignition and took them with her.

"For she wouldn't crash the car or anything," said Savannah.

Mary Seastrand was the manager at Applebee's that night and said Savannah was a little panicked, so she and some servers comforted her until paramedics arrived and her father came to pick her up.

"We just wanted to make sure that she was okay and let her know she was safe here," said Seastrand.

Savannah's said the workers gave her ice cream and brownies while they waited. But Seastrand said Savannah deserves all the credit for being brave and smart during a traumatic experience.

"This little girl's the hero of the story, she did a great job," said Seastrand.

According to relatives, Savannah's mother has suffered additional strokes and is still in the hospital while doctors try to get her condition stabilized.

