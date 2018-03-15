Sick veteran lives out wish of visiting Fairmount Park one last time

On Thursday, a former Marine and horse racing trainer got to see some of his friends one last time at Fairmount Park.

John Brown has lung cancer and is now in hospice, but has been a lifelong fan of the race track. He spent years training horses and even once called Fairmount Park home.

"Feels good to be back around my friends, go down the street, they holler my name, it feels good," Brown said.

United Hospice was able to set up a visit with Fairmount Park so Brown could take a visit and meet some of the horses.

