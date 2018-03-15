Sick veteran lives out wish of visiting Fairmount Park one last - KMOV.com

Sick veteran lives out wish of visiting Fairmount Park one last time

Posted: Updated:
Former Marine and horse trainer John Brown. (Credit: KMOV) Former Marine and horse trainer John Brown. (Credit: KMOV)
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

On Thursday, a former Marine and horse racing trainer got to see some of his friends one last time at Fairmount Park.

John Brown has lung cancer and is now in hospice, but has been a lifelong fan of the race track. He spent years training horses and even once called Fairmount Park home.

"Feels good to be back around my friends, go down the street, they holler my name, it feels good," Brown said.

United Hospice was able to set up a visit with Fairmount Park so Brown could take a visit and meet some of the horses.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

  • LocalMore>>

  • Group works to restore parts of historic Clemens House damaged by fire

    Group works to restore parts of historic Clemens House damaged by fire

    Friday, March 16 2018 12:10 AM EDT2018-03-16 04:10:06 GMT
    A handful of St. Louis residents are working to restore the Clemens House, a piece of north St. Louis history damaged in a massive fire almost a year ago. Credit: KMOVA handful of St. Louis residents are working to restore the Clemens House, a piece of north St. Louis history damaged in a massive fire almost a year ago. Credit: KMOV
    A handful of St. Louis residents are working to restore the Clemens House, a piece of north St. Louis history damaged in a massive fire almost a year ago. Credit: KMOVA handful of St. Louis residents are working to restore the Clemens House, a piece of north St. Louis history damaged in a massive fire almost a year ago. Credit: KMOV

    A handful of St. Louis residents are working to restore a piece of North St. Louis history damaged in a massive fire almost a year ago.

    More >

    A handful of St. Louis residents are working to restore a piece of North St. Louis history damaged in a massive fire almost a year ago.

    More >

  • Schnucks issues recall of ground beef sold at 1 location

    Schnucks issues recall of ground beef sold at 1 location

    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:49 PM EDT2018-03-16 03:49:18 GMT
    (Credit: KMOV)(Credit: KMOV)
    (Credit: KMOV)(Credit: KMOV)

    Schnucks has issued a recall for fresh ground beef purchased at its Mid Rivers location.

    More >

    Schnucks has issued a recall for fresh ground beef purchased at its Mid Rivers location.

    More >

  • St. Charles County volunteers work to support and protect firefighters

    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:31 PM EDT2018-03-16 03:31:31 GMT
    While firefighters in St. Charles County are working to protect you, volunteers are working to support them. That’s the goal of the Community Assistance Program Rehab 95 organization. Credit: KMOVWhile firefighters in St. Charles County are working to protect you, volunteers are working to support them. That’s the goal of the Community Assistance Program Rehab 95 organization. Credit: KMOV
    While firefighters in St. Charles County are working to protect you, volunteers are working to support them. That’s the goal of the Community Assistance Program Rehab 95 organization. Credit: KMOVWhile firefighters in St. Charles County are working to protect you, volunteers are working to support them. That’s the goal of the Community Assistance Program Rehab 95 organization. Credit: KMOV

    While firefighters in St. Charles County are working to protect you, volunteers are working to support them. That’s the goal behind the Community Assistance Program Rehab 95 organization. 

    More >

    While firefighters in St. Charles County are working to protect you, volunteers are working to support them. That’s the goal behind the Community Assistance Program Rehab 95 organization. 

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly