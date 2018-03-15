U.S. Steel hosting job fair Friday

GRANITE CITY, Il (KMOV.com) -- As hundreds of u-s steel workers get ready to return in Granite City there are new jobs that need to be filled.

Friday, U.S. Steel will hold a job fair from 9 a.m.to 2 p.m.

Positions that need to be filled include production, maintenance, management, safety, and quality.

This comes a week after President Trump approved trade tariffs that will help the plant.

500 workers who had been sitting idle are expected to be back by the end of the month.