Mayor Krewson faces questions on crime in talk with religious leaders

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson faced some tough questions about public safety during a talk with a group of religious leaders Thursday.

Krewson's appearance before the Clergy Coalition was designed to promote more cooperation between City Hall and local churches.

"We will be a better city when we all come together," Krewson told the Coalition members.

The issue of the city's murder rate come up during an exchange with 4th Ward Committeeman Leroy Carter, whose son in law was killed two weeks ago in a shooting.

"We are doing everything possible to reduce that murder rate," Krewson told Carter.

