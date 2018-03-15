Mom says police manhandled her pregnant daughter during mental breakdown

Lonette Hykes-Taylor told News 4 she dialed 911 Friday to ask for an ambulance as her 17-year-old daughter, Rachel, experienced a breakdown brought on by mental illness.

"I told them, 'I need your help', and they made matters worse,''' said Lonette Hykes-Taylor.

She claims St. Louis Metropolitan police officers arrived minutes later and manhandled the teen loved ones said is currently four-months pregnant.

"They threw her like she was trash with no regard for her safety," said Hykes-Taylor.

The tense situation after Rachel's arrest was recorded by a neighbor.

The 17-year old's facing a felony charge after being accused of kicking officers moments before she was left bleeding and brought to tears.

"Police officers are trained to establish their safety, to establish the safety of everybody on the scene," said David Klinger

Klinger's taught Criminology at UMSL for almost 20 years.

He told News 4 Crisis Intervention Training is key when it comes to dealing with mental health.

"That initial diagnosis is very critical and officers need to be trained on how to make the diagnosis in a sound fashion."

As her daughter awaits her day in court, Hykes-Taylor blames herself.

"It felt like it was my fault because I wanted to get her help," said Hykes-Taylor. "Instead, I got her hurt."

According to SLMPD, Hykes-Taylor told 911 her daughter was threatening people with a knife, and that's why officers responded.

She denied that ever happened.

The department also said some of the officers on scene were trained on how to handle individuals with mental health issues.

