Alton's Clark Bridge, Miami bridge that collapsed share same design firm

ALTON, Il. (KMOV.com) -- The design company behind the bridge that collapsed in Miami Thursday also designed a local span in Alton.

Figg Bridge, which designed the pedestrian footbridge that collapsed on the campus of Florida International University resulting in several fatalities, also lists the Clark Bridge in Alton in the company’s portfolio.

The Clark Bridge is a 1,360-foot span which crosses the Mississippi River and is the corridor for Highway 67 to connect Missouri and Illinois.

Much like the FIU bridge, the Clark Bridge was touted as a “first of its kind” design. On the company’s website, Figg describes the bridge as:

“This landmark across the Mississippi River was the first utilization of a single pylon and two planes of stays arrangement in America.”

Clark Bridge has received 10 design awards including a Federal Design Achievement Award from the NEA in 2000.

Figg Bridge was also in contention to design the new Champ Clark Bridge in Pike County, Missouri, but lost out to Massman Construction.

Joe Monroe, head of Operations for IDOT in the Collinsville District, says he is just finding out about this situation, and is assembling his engineers and bridge specialists to look into the situation.

Monroe stresses this is very early on and the cause of the Florida collapse is unknown at this time.

Monroe also said there is no cause for alarm over the Clark Bridge and it’s way too early to talk about what course of action, if any, is needed relative to the safety of the bridge.

According to Monroe, the Clark Bridge is inspected routinely and the most recent inspection happened in June 2016. That inspection resulted in no "notable findings." The next inspection is scheduled in June of this year.

