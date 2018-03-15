Ferguson nursing home strike ends after 104 days with new contract

After 104 days on strike, the Christian Care Home in Ferguson has approved a new labor contract.

The strike began back on December 1, 2017 after workers said they were being stretched to the limit and it was affecting their patients. The workers claimed the home’s owners were violating labor laws and refused to negotiate with the facility’s 100 workers.

After nearly four months of being on strike, the employees were able to work out a new contract including a raise of 20 cents an hour that will go into effect on March 1, 2019.

Voters could approve to raise the minimum wage for Missouri this November, which could raise the Christian Care workers salary by 75 cents in 2019 and 85 cents in 2020.

Christian Care workers are expected to return to work Monday, March 26.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved