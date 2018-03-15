Wood River woman accused of dealing heroin near high school - KMOV.com

Wood River woman accused of dealing heroin near high school

By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
Tasha Hagenbrok is accused of dealing heroin within 1000 feet of East Alton-Wood River High School (Credit: Wood River Police Department) Tasha Hagenbrok is accused of dealing heroin within 1000 feet of East Alton-Wood River High School (Credit: Wood River Police Department)

WOOD RIVER, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A woman from Wood River is accused of dealing heroin near a school.

Tasha M. Hagenbrok, 33, is accused of selling heroin to two undercover officers in December 2017. According to police, the transaction was made less than 1000 feet from the East Alton-Wood River High School.

Hagenbrok was charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance while located within 1000 feet of a school. She is being held at the Madison County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

