Illinois gun range to offer free classes to teachers - KMOV.com

Illinois gun range to offer free classes to teachers

Posted: Updated:
Person shooting gun at range (Credit: KMOV) Person shooting gun at range (Credit: KMOV)

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (AP) - A suburban gun range in Illinois that's offering free concealed carry classes for teachers says training slots are filling up quickly.

The On Target Range & Tactical Training Center in Crystal Lake announced Monday that it would reserve two free seats for teachers or other school personnel at each of it's concealed to carry classes. But co-owner Judy Claxton says they've expanded the offer to six seats to accommodate high demand. The class is offered about four times a month.

Claxton says the gun range is planning a teachers-only class for 24 students March 26 and 27.

State law currently prohibits concealed carry license holders from bringing guns into schools. But Tom Dorsch, gun range director of operations, says the classes will prepare school workers in case the law changes.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • LocalMore>>

  • Group works to restore parts of historic Clemens House damaged by fire

    Group works to restore parts of historic Clemens House damaged by fire

    Friday, March 16 2018 12:10 AM EDT2018-03-16 04:10:06 GMT
    A handful of St. Louis residents are working to restore the Clemens House, a piece of north St. Louis history damaged in a massive fire almost a year ago. Credit: KMOVA handful of St. Louis residents are working to restore the Clemens House, a piece of north St. Louis history damaged in a massive fire almost a year ago. Credit: KMOV
    A handful of St. Louis residents are working to restore the Clemens House, a piece of north St. Louis history damaged in a massive fire almost a year ago. Credit: KMOVA handful of St. Louis residents are working to restore the Clemens House, a piece of north St. Louis history damaged in a massive fire almost a year ago. Credit: KMOV

    A handful of St. Louis residents are working to restore a piece of North St. Louis history damaged in a massive fire almost a year ago.

    More >

    A handful of St. Louis residents are working to restore a piece of North St. Louis history damaged in a massive fire almost a year ago.

    More >

  • Schnucks issues recall of ground beef sold at 1 location

    Schnucks issues recall of ground beef sold at 1 location

    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:49 PM EDT2018-03-16 03:49:18 GMT
    (Credit: KMOV)(Credit: KMOV)
    (Credit: KMOV)(Credit: KMOV)

    Schnucks has issued a recall for fresh ground beef purchased at its Mid Rivers location.

    More >

    Schnucks has issued a recall for fresh ground beef purchased at its Mid Rivers location.

    More >

  • St. Charles County volunteers work to support and protect firefighters

    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:31 PM EDT2018-03-16 03:31:31 GMT
    While firefighters in St. Charles County are working to protect you, volunteers are working to support them. That’s the goal of the Community Assistance Program Rehab 95 organization. Credit: KMOVWhile firefighters in St. Charles County are working to protect you, volunteers are working to support them. That’s the goal of the Community Assistance Program Rehab 95 organization. Credit: KMOV
    While firefighters in St. Charles County are working to protect you, volunteers are working to support them. That’s the goal of the Community Assistance Program Rehab 95 organization. Credit: KMOVWhile firefighters in St. Charles County are working to protect you, volunteers are working to support them. That’s the goal of the Community Assistance Program Rehab 95 organization. Credit: KMOV

    While firefighters in St. Charles County are working to protect you, volunteers are working to support them. That’s the goal behind the Community Assistance Program Rehab 95 organization. 

    More >

    While firefighters in St. Charles County are working to protect you, volunteers are working to support them. That’s the goal behind the Community Assistance Program Rehab 95 organization. 

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly