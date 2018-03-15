Judge weighs cameras at Governor's trial, attorney for victim and prosecutors oppose

For the first time, an attorney for the woman at the center of the case against Governor Eric Greitens spoke out in court Thursday to ask the judge that no cameras allowed at the trial.

Scott Simpson, the attorney for the woman accusing the governor of taking a photo of her undressed without her consent, said he had no comment as he left court Thursday morning.

While in court, though, he told the judge he objected to cameras in the courtroom for the Governor’s trial on the charge of invasion of privacy.

He said his client has been working to protect her identity and having cameras would have “detrimental effect “on that. News 4 has and continues to conceal the woman’s identity.

The prosecution also told the judge they opposed having cameras in the courtroom, later sending a statement that read: “Our country has a long history of the kind of courtroom drama that cameras in the courtroom can provoke. We believe cameras in the courtroom could potentially compromise the ability for both the victim and the defendant to receive justice. “

Leaving court Thursday morning, one of Greitens’ defense lawyers, Jim Martin, said he needed to talk to the governor before deciding about cameras.

He also declined to speak on behalf of the governor, but did say, “we are very confident in our case.”

Martin told News 4 they have not been given a copy of any photo that could be a key piece of evidence in the case. He said that Greitens does not have a photo either.

The judge decided to wait to make a final decision about cameras in the court until a later date, but he did rule today that depositions in the case will be videotaped.

A court order, though, prohibits those from being made public.

