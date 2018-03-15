Gov. Greitens visits South City shop targeted by vandals for pro - KMOV.com

Gov. Greitens visits South City shop targeted by vandals for pro-police flag

Posted: Updated:
By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
Connect
Gov. Greitens spoke with Cherri Elder at her shop Thursday (Credit: Russell Kinsaul / News 4) Gov. Greitens spoke with Cherri Elder at her shop Thursday (Credit: Russell Kinsaul / News 4)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens visited a south St. Louis shop that was recently targeted by vandals for supporting the police.

Thursday morning, Gov. Greitens visited Elder’s Antiques and spoke with owner Cherri Elder.

During a Feb. 17 interview with News 4, Elder said she was threatened after flying a ‘Blue Lives Matter’ flag showing her police support. She said she found a handwritten letter posted on her shop’s window that read: “Pig supporters not welcome. Flag goes down or you go down.”

Read: Owner threatened for flag supporting police receives support of her own

A couple weeks after she received the note, Elder said someone threw a stone at her shop and shoved a sign through the window that read: “You have been warned.”

The governor visited the 32-year-old family business to thank Elder for showing police support.

Elder said she was happy with the governor's visit and that she would vote for him again. 

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

  • LocalMore>>

  • Group works to restore parts of historic Clemens House damaged by fire

    Group works to restore parts of historic Clemens House damaged by fire

    Friday, March 16 2018 12:10 AM EDT2018-03-16 04:10:06 GMT
    A handful of St. Louis residents are working to restore the Clemens House, a piece of north St. Louis history damaged in a massive fire almost a year ago. Credit: KMOVA handful of St. Louis residents are working to restore the Clemens House, a piece of north St. Louis history damaged in a massive fire almost a year ago. Credit: KMOV
    A handful of St. Louis residents are working to restore the Clemens House, a piece of north St. Louis history damaged in a massive fire almost a year ago. Credit: KMOVA handful of St. Louis residents are working to restore the Clemens House, a piece of north St. Louis history damaged in a massive fire almost a year ago. Credit: KMOV

    A handful of St. Louis residents are working to restore a piece of North St. Louis history damaged in a massive fire almost a year ago.

    More >

    A handful of St. Louis residents are working to restore a piece of North St. Louis history damaged in a massive fire almost a year ago.

    More >

  • Schnucks issues recall of ground beef sold at 1 location

    Schnucks issues recall of ground beef sold at 1 location

    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:49 PM EDT2018-03-16 03:49:18 GMT
    (Credit: KMOV)(Credit: KMOV)
    (Credit: KMOV)(Credit: KMOV)

    Schnucks has issued a recall for fresh ground beef purchased at its Mid Rivers location.

    More >

    Schnucks has issued a recall for fresh ground beef purchased at its Mid Rivers location.

    More >

  • St. Charles County volunteers work to support and protect firefighters

    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:31 PM EDT2018-03-16 03:31:31 GMT
    While firefighters in St. Charles County are working to protect you, volunteers are working to support them. That’s the goal of the Community Assistance Program Rehab 95 organization. Credit: KMOVWhile firefighters in St. Charles County are working to protect you, volunteers are working to support them. That’s the goal of the Community Assistance Program Rehab 95 organization. Credit: KMOV
    While firefighters in St. Charles County are working to protect you, volunteers are working to support them. That’s the goal of the Community Assistance Program Rehab 95 organization. Credit: KMOVWhile firefighters in St. Charles County are working to protect you, volunteers are working to support them. That’s the goal of the Community Assistance Program Rehab 95 organization. Credit: KMOV

    While firefighters in St. Charles County are working to protect you, volunteers are working to support them. That’s the goal behind the Community Assistance Program Rehab 95 organization. 

    More >

    While firefighters in St. Charles County are working to protect you, volunteers are working to support them. That’s the goal behind the Community Assistance Program Rehab 95 organization. 

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly