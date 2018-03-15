Gov. Greitens visits South City shop targeted by vandals for pro-police flag

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens visited a south St. Louis shop that was recently targeted by vandals for supporting the police.

Thursday morning, Gov. Greitens visited Elder’s Antiques and spoke with owner Cherri Elder.

During a Feb. 17 interview with News 4, Elder said she was threatened after flying a ‘Blue Lives Matter’ flag showing her police support. She said she found a handwritten letter posted on her shop’s window that read: “Pig supporters not welcome. Flag goes down or you go down.”

A couple weeks after she received the note, Elder said someone threw a stone at her shop and shoved a sign through the window that read: “You have been warned.”

The governor visited the 32-year-old family business to thank Elder for showing police support.

Elder said she was happy with the governor's visit and that she would vote for him again.

