Police: Drunk teen stole car from Washington High School, crashed it

WASHINGTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A 19-year-old is accused of stealing a car from the Washington High School parking lot while drunk earlier in the week.

Tuesday, Trent Embly allegedly entered numerous unlocked cars on the school’s parking lot and looked for items of value to steal. While inside one of the cars, the suspect found the vehicle’s keys and attempted to drive off the lot in it but crashed prior to getting off the lot.

The suspect then found another set of keys in a different vehicle and drove off the lot. After leaving the parking lot, Embly crashed the vehicle, which overturned on Duncan Avenue after hitting a parked vehicle, according to police.

After the second crash, Embly allegedly ran from the area and was later found walking nearby.

The Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney charged Embly with two counts of stealing a motor vehicle, stealing $750 or more, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and driving while intoxicated. His cash-only bond was set at $15,000. Police said additional charges are expected to be filed once all police reports are complete.

The police department said they would like to remind citizens to keep their vehicles locked.

