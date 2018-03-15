Suspect sought after man shot while exiting bus in South City

Police in the 3800 block of Alexander after a man was shot Wednesday (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot after getting a bus in South City Wednesday.

The victim, described as being a 28-year-old man, was shot after exiting a bus in the 3800 block of Alexander around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical, stable condition.

No other details about the robbery or suspect have been released.

