Amber Alert issued for missing Illinois toddlers after mom fatally shot

Lynn Roby, Jordyn Washington & Lynn Washington were last seen in Cook County, Illinois Wednesday afternoon (Credit: MissingKids.org)

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (AP/KMOV.com) – An Amber Alert has been issued for two toddlers believed to have been taken by their father in the Chicago-area Wednesday afternoon.

Two-year-old Jordyn Washington and 3-year-old Lynn Roby are believed to be in danger after they were taken in Markham, Illinois around 2 p.m. They are believed to be with their father, 40-year-old Lynn Washington.

Authorities said 27-year-old Lakisha Robie died early Wednesday after being shot at a gas station in Markham. Police Chief Mack Sanders said she had been seen arguing with the children's father while returning from a club with another man.

Police described Washington as a person of interest, but Sanders said they're "not saying" he's responsible for the shooting.

Sanders said Washington, who is barred from contacting the children due to a protection order, picked them up from a family friend. The elder Washington was last seen driving a silver 2004 or 2005 Chevrolet Malibu or Impala.

Illinois State Police said they could be headed anywhere in the state.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is urged to call the Markham Police Department at 708-331-2171 or 911.

Markham, which is located in Cook County, is about 25 miles south of Chicago.

