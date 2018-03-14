St. Charles Police to use new tool in high crime, high trafficked areas

If you live in the city of St. Charles you could soon start to see a lot more uniformed police officers. Don’t be alarmed police say, it’s just part of a new effort to fight crime and traffic problems.

Lt. Tom Wilkison doesn’t normally wear a uniform anymore, but on Wednesday he put donned one once again as part of the new effort.

“It is about high visibility enforcement,” said Wilkison.

It’s called DDACTS or Data Driven Approaches to Crime and Traffic Safety. The idea is they will use their crime and traffic data to map out the spots in the city where there is high crime or a lot of bad accidents. Then they will saturate those areas with uniformed officers, both on foot patrols, bike patrols and in cars.

The hope will be to catch criminals but also prevent the crimes from happening.

Wednesday, they used the method at schools in the area participating the walk outs. They wanted people to know if they see a lot of police, it doesn’t mean anything’s wrong, it’s part of a proactive approach to safety.

Over the next few weeks they will analyze the data, look at the neighborhoods and streets that have consistent problems and begin the new patrols in about a month.

