Daycare where toddler was burned by hot bath now closed, under investigation

Images of the second degree burns Raven received after taking a hot bath at a Belleville Daycare (Credit: Marquita Hunter)

The daycare where police said a 2-year-old was burned in a hot bath has closed, authorities said.

The girl, named Raven, was burned in a bathtub full of hot water at Kolor Wheel in Belleville. Raven remains in a local hospital.

When News 4 went Kolor Wheel on Wednesday it was closed. The Illinois Department of Family Services said owner Royce Clark, Jr. has voluntarily closed the daycare center.

An investigation into Kolor Wheel began on March 7 over allegations of neglect. The incident involving Raven has triggered another state investigation.

It is unknown if the woman accused of burning Raven, or Clark are facing charges.

The situation has been aggravating and painful for Raven’s mother.

“I am trying to get her prosecuted. I want her to go to jail,” said Raven’s mother Marquita Hunter.

Hunter said the woman responsible for burning her daughter called to apologize but Hunter said she did not accept it.

News 4 has made numerous attempts to reach Clark for comment but he has yet to respond.

