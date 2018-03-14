Man bruises toddler with belt after she pees throughout house, police say

Jai Wilson's Chevrolet Sonic has been repaired for months but those responsible for the damage still haven't paid for the repairs.More >
If you live in the city of St. Charles you could soon start to see a lot more uniformed police officers. Don’t be alarmed police say, it’s just part of a new effort to fight crime and traffic problems.More >
Police said an infant was injured when shots rang out on I-70 in North City Wednesday night.More >
Police said a toddler was burned when she took a hot bath at a daycare center in Belleville Monday night.More >
