Man bruises toddler with belt after she pees throughout house, police say

A St. Charles County man is facing child abuse charges after he allegedly beat his girlfriend’s daughter with a belt while she was being potty trained.

Police said Michael King, Jr. used a belt to strike the 3-year-old girl multiple times after she urinated throughout the house on March 8.

King, Jr. was in his bedroom when she peed throughout the house before he took her to the bathroom. While she was sitting on the toilet, she peed on the wall, which upset him, police said.

He then hit her numerous times with a belt, leaving behind bruises and abrasions.

The girl is a special education student who has extreme language development delays and is difficult to communicate with.

