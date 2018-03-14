Infant injured in shooting on I-70

Police at the scene where the victims stopped to call police after an infant was grazed by a bullet near I-70 and Broadway. Credit: KMOV

Police said an infant was injured when shots rang out on I-70 in North City Wednesday night.

The shooting happened a few minutes after 7:00 p.m.

Police said the child was in a car on I-70 near Broadway when shots were fired from another car. The child injured its finger from broken glass.

The victims got off the highway and called police.

BREAKING: An infant was grazed by a bullet inside of a car. Shots were fired at their car on Interstate 70. The victims drove to a nearby street and called police. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/PSdn2CQ7xj — Alexis Zotos (@alexiszotos) March 15, 2018

The child was not taken to a hospital. A woman at the scene was arrested.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved