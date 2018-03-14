Infant injured in shooting on I-70 - KMOV.com

Infant injured in shooting on I-70

Police at the scene where the victims stopped to call police after an infant was grazed by a bullet near I-70 and Broadway. Credit: KMOV Police at the scene where the victims stopped to call police after an infant was grazed by a bullet near I-70 and Broadway. Credit: KMOV
Police said an infant was injured when shots rang out on I-70 in North City Wednesday night.

The shooting happened a few minutes after 7:00 p.m.

Police said the child was in a car on I-70 near Broadway when shots were fired from another car. The child injured its finger from broken glass.

The victims got off the highway and called police. 

The child was not taken to a hospital. A woman at the scene was arrested.

