Four months after a trash truck damaged a car, still no payment for damages

On November 2, 2017 a St. Louis city trash truck damaged a vehicle owned by Jai Wilson. But after 4 months the city still hasn't paid for the damage.

Jai Wilson's Chevrolet Sonic has been repaired for months but those responsible for the damage still haven't paid for the repairs.

He told News 4 his car was parked in front of his house on Parkwood Place in south St. Louis on November 2 when it was damaged by a city trash truck. The arm used for picking up trash cans extended into the side of his car.

"But they told me the arm just went down on its own. They were testing a new style of truck. And so down it came and closed on the car. Mechanics had to come and unscrew the arm completely to remove it from the car," said Wilson.

Wilson said he had insurance to pay for the repairs but his insurance company told him he'd have to pay his $500 deductible if he wanted to expedite the repairs. He said the city admitted it was at fault but after four months it hasn't paid for the repairs and he hasn't been reimbursed his $500.

News 4 went to city hall and learned that the Counselor's Office blames Wilson's insurance company for a one-month delay because it was slow to return paperwork. But the office didn't have an explanation for why it sat on the claim for three months first.

But the Counselor's Office said it's processing the paperwork and a check will be mailed out very soon. Wilson said he was glad to hear the news but still frustrated over the long, slow process.

"Writing a check shouldn't be that difficult, especially if we know whose fault it is," Wilson said.

