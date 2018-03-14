Inside the private President Trump, Josh Hawley fundraiser

Missouri Attorney General and President Donald Trump shortly after Trump landed at Lambert Airport on Wednesday. Credit: KMOV

President Donald Trump spent over an hour attending a private, invitation-only fundraiser for Josh Hawley's Senate campaign at the Hilton Frontenac.

The President arrived a few minutes past 4:00 p.m. after a visit to Boeing in north St. Louis County.

The visit for Hawley is expected to give the Missouri Attorney General, who is far behind Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill in fundraising, a shot in the arm.

Those attending the private event that was closed to the media paid up to $50,000 for a picture and a seat a roundtable with the President.

As they left the event, many said the President was friendly, shaking hands and taking photos.

People tell News 4 Trump also spoke for about 30 minutes covering a wide variety of topics including the economy, tariffs and North Korea.

