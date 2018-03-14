SURPRISE SQUAD: Lifting the spirits of a mother on dialysis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- March is National Kidney Month. When your kidneys fail, treatment is needed to replace the work your own kidneys can no longer do.

The KMOV Surprise Squad recently learned of a young mom who undergoes dialysis four days a week for several hours a day.

Their mission? To raise her spirits and help her find strength in an effort to boost her spot on the transplant list.

The National Kidney Foundation is offering free screenings for those most at risk for kidney disease. For more information, click here,

