WARNING GRAPHIC VIDEO: Ballplayer released after domestic violence video released

While students across the nation walked out of school to protest gun violence, the 19-year-old accused of killing 17 people and wounding more in the Florida school shooting sat in court silently, his head bowed.More >
While students across the nation walked out of school to protest gun violence, the 19-year-old accused of killing 17 people and wounding more in the Florida school shooting sat in court silently, his head bowed.More >
A Navy F-18 fighter jet crashed off the coast of Key West, Florida, on Wednesday around 4:30 p.m., killing two aviators the Navy said.More >
A Navy F-18 fighter jet crashed off the coast of Key West, Florida, on Wednesday around 4:30 p.m., killing two aviators the Navy said.More >
Toys R Us's management has told its employees that it will sell or close all of its U.S. stores.More >
Toys R Us's management has told its employees that it will sell or close all of its U.S. stores.More >
New documents show a top lawyer for the Trump Organization was involved in legal efforts to keep adult film star Stormy Daniels from talking about her alleged affair with President Donald Trump.More >
New documents show a top lawyer for the Trump Organization was involved in legal efforts to keep adult film star Stormy Daniels from talking about her alleged affair with President Donald Trump.More >