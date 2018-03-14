KMOV a proud partner of 2018 Fight For Air Climb

Local fitness specialist Christie Grubbs originally joined her work team for the Fight For Air Climb at Metropolitan Square because it sounded like a fun way to train and stay in shape. But this year everything changed. Grubbs will climb for a much more personal reason – for her mother who was diagnosed with lung cancer just six months ago.

In 2015, Grubbs was working as a health fitness specialist for Mastercard in St. Louis. She chose to join the corporate Fight For Air Climb team for a fun fitness opportunity, and eventually became team captain. After her mother was diagnosed with lung cancer, she will now climb 40 floors, 856 steps as part of the event to raise money for the American Lung Association in Missouri in honor of her mother.

“We got good news that my mother was cancer-free last month,” said Grubbs. “I have more fight to give for the Fight For Air Climb this year. It will be an extra push this year.”

This year, there are 27 climbers on Grubbs’ team, the Master Climbers. The team meets once a week for an Ultimate Climb class where they train in the stairwell of their office building.

“During the Climb, you feel what people feel all the time when they are suffering from lung disease. It is a lack of oxygen. It is the closest you would feel to feeling lung disease,” said Grubbs. “Also, I just think it’s a great cause. Race day is so much fun. It is a completely different endurance race.”

This year’s Fight For Air Climb at Metropolitan Square is on March 24 at 8 a.m. Registration for the 2018 Fight For Air Climb is currently open online or by calling 314-645-5505.

