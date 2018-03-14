Troy, Illinois alerts residents of boil order next week

The City of Troy, Illinois will issue a boil order on March 20 at 1 p.m. for all customers.

The boil order will remain in effect until lab testing confirms the water quality is fully restored.

Troy police said the earliest date of restoration will be March 21, but customers will be notified when the boil order is lifted.

If you have any questions, please call the City of Troy at 618-667-9924 during normal business hours and 618-667-6731 after hours.

