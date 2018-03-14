PHOTOS: President Trump arrives in St. Louis Wednesday - KMOV.com

PHOTOS: President Trump arrives in St. Louis Wednesday

President Trump holds a round table discussion with area business leaders at Boeing in St. Louis on March 14. (Credit: KMOV) President Trump holds a round table discussion with area business leaders at Boeing in St. Louis on March 14. (Credit: KMOV)
President Trump arrived in St. Louis Wednesday for a tour of Boeing and a roundtable discussion with Missouri business leaders.

The president landed just before 2:20 and was greeted at the airport by Missouri Attorney General and Senate hopeful Josh Hawley along with supporters.

