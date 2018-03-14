Forest Park exceeds $130 million goal to improve, expand

Visitors will soon be seeing improvements and expansions to Forest Park.

Forest Park Forever announced Wednesday that it has exceeded its $130 million goal by 2018, raising more than $139 million.

Forest Park Forever is the private nonprofit conservancy that partners with the City of St. Louis to care for Forest Park.

The $130 million goal had the target of achieving two things: to expand the endowment for Forest Park by $100 million and to raise $30 million for urgent improvements.

A press release from Forest Park Forever said millions of dollars raised have already been invested in park improvements, including athletic fields, roads, bridges and sidewalks.

Other improvements expected to be completed in the coming years include:

Meadow and enhanced waterway between the Muny and Boathouse (completion in 2018)

Improved Central Fields, with new drainage system and restrooms (completion in 2019)

Improved Boeing Aviation Fields, adding irrigation and lighting to select fields (in design)

New natural playscape where regional youth can learn in and engage with nature (in design)

Connecting the river system on the Park’s eastern half, improving water quality (in design)

Forest Park Forever will host a free public celebration Wed., April 11 around Pagoda Circle, which is between the Muny and the Boathouse. The celebration will be from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and will offer live music and food trucks.

