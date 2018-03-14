St. Louis prisoner with life sentence dies in Potosi Correctional Center

A prisoner with a life sentencing has died of apparent natural causes at the Potosi Correctional Center in Potosi, Missouri.

Cornelius Bridges, 51, of St. Louis, was pronounced dead at 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Bridges was serving a sentence of life without parole for first-degree murder, armed criminal action and first-degree robbery. He has been in the Missouri Department of Correction since 1989.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.